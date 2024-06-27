Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12: No. 9 To Begin Moving In The Shadows; Spoilers From The Manga

Kafka has officially gone berserk as he faces Isao Shinomiya, and fans can only wonder how this fight will affect Kafka’s dream to become a Defense Force officer – or if he will even survive the ordeal. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12 is sure to have answers, but for fans unable to stand the wait, here’s everything we know about what happens next, all gleaned from the manga.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12 will be titled Kafka Hibino. The episode will likely cover chapters 36 to 38, continuing from the battle where Kafka loses control of his kaiju form. As the episode begins, Kaiju No. 8's violent and aggressive fighting style rapidly overwhelms Director General Isao Shinomiya.

Kafka, trapped within his own body, is terrified that his human form might not withstand the self-destructive onslaught due to the absurd amount of energy the kaiju was consuming to regenerate. The fierce clash shatters two layers of the Ariake Maritime Base.

As Deputy Director Keiji Itami observes the fight, he notes that if Isao truly intended to kill Kafka, he could have done so with his initial strike. Itami suspects that Isao is testing the limits of Kaiju No. 8's power. Kikoru Shinomiya realizes that her father might have taken her plea into account and could be giving Kafka a chance to prove his humanity in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12.

However, as No. 8's power grows, it begins to completely surpass Isao's expectations. As the kaiju within Kafka continues to rampage, it effortlessly overpowers Isao, rendering his attacks ineffective. Kafka watches on in horror, desperate to regain control while fearful of killing Isao in front of Kikoru.

Just as Kafka seems to lose the battle against the kaiju within him, he remembers Mina's words saying she would wait for him. Drawing on this memory in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12, Kafka manages to regain control, plunging his hand into the chest to grab his core and declaring that he is Kafka Hibino, not a kaiju.

Kafka then collapses from the effort, and an officer revealed to be Gen Narumi, Captain of the Defense Force First Division, appears, holding his weapon over Kafka's body. Isao orders Narumi to stand down, dismissing the idea that he wanted to die and admitting he underestimated Kafka. He also calls for a medical team, saying there is a chance Kafka's core is damaged.

When Narumi asks what Isao plans to do with Kafka, Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12 will then shift to a boardroom where Isao addresses the Defense Force higher-ups. Isao informs the board that Kafka will be used by their forces without being turned into weaponry. Despite some dissatisfaction and doubts, Isao insists that Kafka is controllable.

He also emphasizes Kafka's effectiveness during his assignment with the Third Division. Isao explains that converting Kafka might not reproduce the same level of power and that a lack of a compatible user could render any weapon they create useless. With the emergence of new daikaiju, Isao argues that they need to utilize all their resources optimally to prevent a national catastrophe.

When further doubts arise, Isao reminds the board of the devastation caused by Kaiju No. 6 a decade ago and the dire consequences of a potential kaiju swarm. He insists that Kafka's extraordinary power could be their key to survival.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12 will then shift to Kafka unconscious within a medical unit, his core being operated on by machinery. In his subconscious, Kafka recalls his childhood with Mina, remembering his belief that all kaiju was irredeemable and his resolve to die as a human if the kaiju took over his body and mind.

Kafka awakens in a bed, shocked to find Isao next to him. Isao reassures Kafka not to be wary, but Kafka only expresses relief that nothing happened to Isao, fearing he couldn't face Kikoru otherwise. Kafka then asks if Isao's decision to let him live means he is recognized as a human and an officer. Isao points out that Kafka would have died if he were human and says that Kafka is a kaiju.

However, he decides to withhold judgment on whether Kafka is a threat in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12 and refers to him as Kafka Hibino. He informs Kafka that he must prove his usefulness, given the opposition to letting him live. Kafka vows to prove himself as an officer to Isao.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12 will likely conclude elsewhere, in Kunitachi City, where Kaiju No. 9 will be seen molting its skin. It then declares its intent to reclaim the great power of the kaiju that has fallen into human hands.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more spoilers like this and updates on the Kaiju No. 8 anime.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.