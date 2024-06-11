One Piece Chapter 1117 Predictions: The Five Elders To Fight The Iron Giant; Here’s What To Expect Next

The Gorosei have finally figured out where Vegapunk’s Den Den Mushi has been hidden, thanks to York’s help, and One Piece Chapter 1117 will be out this weekend with more. As fans await the chapter with excitement, as the chapter will likely see some intense battles, sneaky escapes, and surprising truths revealed.

Keep reading to find out what we predict will happen next in One Piece Chapter 1117, from the clash between the Five Elders and the Iron Giant, how the Straw Hat Pirates are planning to escape Egghead Island, and how Vegapunk's message that could shake things up.

One Piece Chapter 1117 will likely see the Gorosei vs. the Iron Giant

The centerpiece of One Piece Chapter 1117 will undoubtedly be the monumental clash between the Five Elders and the Iron Giant. This fight has been meticulously set up in the previous chapters, with York having now revealed the location of the Den Den Mushi.

Finding and destroying it is crucial to stopping Vegapunk's broadcast. This battle will likely be an epic display of raw power vs. ancient technology, as the seemingly immortal Five Elders face off against the Iron Giant powered by energy linked to the Mother Flame.

The Iron Giant, previously depicted as nearly indestructible, will likely demonstrate its full capabilities in One Piece Chapter 1117. Its ancient energy source, far surpassing modern technology, gives it a unique advantage. Fans may even see the Iron Giant inflict significant damage to the Five Elders.

One Piece Chapter 1117 may finally see the Straw Hat Pirates' great escape

Parallel to the clash between the Iron Giant and the Five Elders, the Straw Hat Pirates will likely make significant strides towards their escape from Egghead Island in One Piece Chapter 1117. The situation is all the more urgent due to the imminent collapse of the Labophase.

Zoro and Jinbe are expected to reach the Thousand Sunny, with Nami coordinating their descent safely into the ocean. The escape won't be straightforward, however, as the Marines pose a constant threat. With the Straw Hat crew on high alert, characters like Zoro and Jinbe will likely play their roles in defending the Sunny from naval attacks.

On the Fabriophase, Luffy and his group, including Sanji and Franky, will likely be seen converging with the rest of the crew, allowing for their unified departure. One Piece Chapter 1117 is expected to advance the Straw Hats' escape plan significantly, bringing them closer to finally leaving Egghead Island behind.

One Piece Chapter 1117: Vegapunk's message to come to an end

One Piece Chapter 1117 may also see the conclusion of Dr. Vegapunk's ongoing broadcast. Over recent chapters, Vegapunk has unveiled absolutely critical information about the Void Century and the ancient technologies that shaped the current world. His admissions have been instrumental in understanding the broader historical context of the One Piece universe.

As the broadcast nears its end, fans can anticipate additional groundbreaking confessions. These might include the true nature of the Ancient Kingdom, more details about the Void Century, or insights into the World Government's origins. He may also give his reasoning behind why the Roger Pirates didn't take action.

In the end, Vegapunk's message could conclude in one of two ways: either he manages to finish it, revealing the last vital pieces of information, or the Five Elders interrupt it by seizing the transponder snail. Regardless of the outcome, One Piece Chapter 1117 will definitely deliver some significant narrative advancements.

One Piece Chapter 1117 may reveal the Five Elders’ Achilles heel

The battle against the Iron Giant might reveal a critical vulnerability in the Five Elders. Even with their regenerative abilities and seemingly immortal status, the unique properties of the Iron Giant's ancient energy could expose a weakness in One Piece Chapter 1117.

This potential breakthrough would be a game-changer, not only affecting the immediate battle but also altering the power dynamics within the broader story of One Piece. The possibility of the Iron Giant inflicting lasting damage on the Elders makes this a fight worth waiting for. If successful, this could pave the way for future battles as well.

One Piece Chapter 1117 has the Egghead Island Arc approaching its finale

With the focus shifting towards the Straw Hats' escape and the climactic battle of the Gorosei and the Iron Giant in One Piece Chapter 1117, it's clear that the Egghead Island Arc is nearing its conclusion. The revelations from Vegapunk, coupled with the high-stakes battles, are clearly setting up the next major arc.

Fans can expect a resolution to the current conflicts, followed by a transition to new adventures and challenges. With the arc wrapping up, we will see more of the groundwork set up for the next destination: Elbaf. This anticipated storyline promises to explore the lore of the Giants and their territories within the One Piece world. The ending of the Egghead Island Arc will certainly serve as a necessary bridge that connects the current events to future plotlines.

For more spoilers, predictions and updates on escape from Egghead Island in the One Piece manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

