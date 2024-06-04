One Piece Chapter 1117: Vegapunk’s Message To End As Gorosei Attack The Iron Giant; Release DEETS And More

The latest revelations made by Vegapunk accuse the Roger Pirates of having known about the Ancient Weapons and fans can only wonder why Rayleigh and Crocus have done nothing about it. Don’t miss One Piece Chapter 1117 to find out what happens next, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

ALSO READ: One Piece Live-Action Season 3: Brashaad Mayweather Hints Two Seasons To Be Shot Back to Back; Deets

One Piece Chapter 1117: release date and where to read

One Piece Chapter 1117 is slated for release on Monday, June 17, at 12 am JST. However, international readers can expect it to be available on Sunday, June 16, during daylight hours. Due to potential regional variations in release schedules, fans should verify timings according to their time zones.

For fans who wish to read the latest chapter, official platforms such as Viz Media or Shueisha's MANGAPlus websites offer access. Alternatively, Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app also provides access to One Piece Chapter 1117. Notably, this app necessitates a paid subscription for entry, unlike the previously mentioned sources.

ALSO READ: One Piece: How Does Dr. Vegapunk Reference Whitebeard In Chapter 1116? Final Saga Plotline Callback Explained

Expected plot of One Piece Chapter 1117

In One Piece Chapter 1117, fans can expect an intense face-off between the Five Elders and the Iron Giant. York has revealed the location of the Transponder Snail, prompting the Elders to act swiftly. This battle is set to be significant, as the Iron Giant, powered by ancient energy linked to the destructive Mother Flame, will display its immense strength.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Straw Hat Pirates are preparing to escape from Egghead Island. With the Labophase collapsing, Zoro and Jinbe will likely get the crew on the ship in One Piece Chapter 1117, with Nami navigating their descent safely. Chapter 1117 might also conclude Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast, either by his own doing or have it cut short by the Elders.

One Piece Chapter 1116 recap

One Piece Chapter 1116, titled Inner Conflict, begins as the world is stunned by his claims that ancient, world-sinking weapons exist and that the centuries-old war is still secretly ongoing. Vegapunk then switches topics to take responsibility for his unfinished energy source, the Mother Flame, revealing that a fragment of it was stolen.

Vegapunk explains that his goal was to create an energy source to benefit humanity, and while the Mother Flame holds this potential, its theft led to catastrophic consequences. He recounts that two weeks after the fragment was stolen, a glow appeared above the Lulusia Kingdom, followed by the nation’s sudden disappearance and a global earthquake.

Advertisement

This sequence of events convinced him that the Mother Flame powered an ancient weapon, making him feel complicit in this act of genocide. Meanwhile, Stussy is conversing with Edison about Nusjuro’s attack on the Labophase. Fearing the impending arrival of one of the Five Elders, Edison urges Stussy to escape in One Piece Chapter 1116.

ALSO READ: One Piece Episode 1107: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

She asks permission to release Kaku, promising to prevent him from pursuing the Straw Hat Pirates. Edison agrees, understanding Stussy’s loyalty to both Vegapunk and Cipher Pol. He tells her that her inner turmoil proves her humanity, and she tearfully accepts his words. Around the world, people react with disbelief to Vegapunk’s revelation about Lulusia’s destruction.

Some try to absolve him of blame, and Vegapunk insists that the event supports his theory that the ancient world flood was man-made. He reveals that Joy Boy intended to pass down these weapons, which he finds dangerous and irrational, and states he cannot side with either faction in the ancient war. He warns that the day of reckoning is near and urges the world to heed his message in One Piece Chapter 1116.

Advertisement

Vegapunk then discloses that while the Void Century remains a mystery, the Roger Pirates possess the knowledge of what transpired. Elsewhere, York is perplexed by how Vegapunk knew about her theft of the Mother Flame, given she cut off her memory synchronization with him. She concludes that Vegapunk must have known all along, which is why he is broadcasting this message.

ALSO READ: One Piece Live-Action Becomes Netfliix's Most-Watched Series Second Half of 2023; Report

York informs the Five Elders that the Broadcast Den Den Mushi is guarded by the Iron Giant in the Fabriophase. As Vegapunk questions why the Roger Pirates did nothing with their knowledge of the past, the scene shifts to Rayleigh, who is drunk at Shakky’s bar.

He reflects on how old men like him and Vegapunk should refrain from revealing such information, as it diminishes the thrill for the younger generation. One Piece Chapter 1116 ends with Rayleigh sentimentally acknowledging that it is now the younger generation’s time to uncover and enjoy the world’s mysteries.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the truths of the Void Century from the One Piece manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators

ALSO READ: One Piece Episode 1106 Finally Brings Vivi Back; Here's What the Story Eyes Ahead