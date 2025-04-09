The Apothecary Diaries Chapter 80: Maomao Is Thrown Into The Pit; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter of The Apothecary Diaries, titled ‘The Pit,’ saw Maomao visit Lady Shenmei, mother of Consort Loulan, and notice the strange vapors in the room where others indulge in pleasure. After a brief exchange, Maomao learned of Shenmei’s obsession with youth and cruelty toward beautiful people.

Shenmei then kidnaps Maomao, hoping to force her into creating a youth-restoring drug. While examining past apothecaries’ notes, Maomao found a warning and wire from Chou-u. However, before she could escape, Shenmei sent her to the Pit – an underground room filled with snakes, which only excited Maomao.

The Apothecary Diaries Chapter 80 will be titled Feifa, corresponding with the fourth light novel, chapter 18. The chapter will continue Maomao’s encounter with the snakes within the Pit. Maomao’s knowledge and enthusiasm will allow her situation to unfold quite differently from Shenmei’s intentions.

The chapter may also reveal more about Feifa, the firearm, and explore how Shenmei’s family has been involved in its mass production. With the plot centered on Maomao’s survival and these mysterious weapons, a number of truths will likely be revealed.

The Apothecary Diaries Chapter 80 will be released on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Thursday, April 24, 2025, with release times adjusted to individual regions and time zones.

International fans can access The Apothecary Diaries Chapter 80 exclusively through Square Enix's Manga Up! platform, available via its website and official app. New chapters are published in fragments, typically 3-4 at a time. Japanese readers can access the chapter through Monthly Big Gangan or Gangan Online.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

