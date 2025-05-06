Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 6: Tsubakino And Sakura Go On A Date; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The fifth episode of Wind Breaker Season 2, titled ‘A Place to Belong,’ opened with a stylized metaphor of Sakura walking a tightrope, representing his past isolation. He realized there were other ways to live and apologized to his classmates, who warmly accepted him.

The tightrope scene shifted to a white flower field, depicting his emotional growth. They all later ate at Kotoha’s restaurant, where Sakura laughed freely for the first time. Afterwards, Sakura formally met Tasuku Tsubakino and his vice-captains, learning Tsubakino was male. Their pleasant interaction ended with Tsubakino asking Sakura on a date.

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 6 should begin with Sakura already on the date with Tsubakino, following a brief flashback showing his flustered response and Suo and Nirei deciding to tag along to support him. The group, which should also include Tsubakino’s vice-captains, will likely enjoy a cheerful outing.

However, this will likely be interrupted by some enemies, resulting in a fight breaking out with Tsubakino taking the lead. The episode will likely end with Tsubakino decisively winning, impressing Sakura with his strength and confident demeanor.

According to the official anime website, Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 6 is scheduled to air in Japan on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. Due to global time differences, some international viewers may be able to watch it as early as Thursday, May 8.

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 6 will stream on various platforms, including ABEMA, Netflix, U-NEXT, Disney+, and Prime Video. Crunchyroll will also stream it worldwide, offering dubbed versions in several languages for international audiences.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

