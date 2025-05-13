Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 7: Nirei Steps Up; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The sixth Wind Breaker Season 2 episode, titled ‘Hidden Feelings,’ Sakura, Suo, Nirei, and Tsubakino visited an elderly man named Ito to help with chores and lift his spirits. Tsubakino shared his past, revealing he had once hidden his love for cute things due to societal pressure.

However, contrary to his expectations, Yui and Ito had embraced his true self and deeply impacted him. In the present, the group helped Ito confront his sorrow over Yui’s death, showing her happiness through a cherished memory. The episode closed with an emotional exchange between Ito and Tsubakino.

With the previous episode covering up to Chapter 66, Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 7 will likely pivot back to the action, introducing a new threat to Bofurin following the recent character-focused episodes. The episode will see Sakura, Nirei, and Suo visit the Red Light District.

There, the boys will run into a woman being chased down. As they fend off the gang, fans can expect to see Nirei step up and prove himself in the fight. The episode will also feature a flashback to Nirei and Suo’s training together.

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 7 will be released on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. Due to time zone differences, most international viewers will see it during the day on May 15. The episode will air in Japan on 28 MBS/TBS stations as part of the "Super Animeism TURBO" programming block.

The episode will also be available in Japan on platforms like ABEMA, Netflix, U-NEXT, Disney+, Hulu, d Anime Store, FOD, and Lemino, among others. Internationally, Crunchyroll will stream Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 7 for global audiences.

