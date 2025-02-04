Barbie Hsu death: DJ Koo's CLON mate Kang Won Rae's 'helpless' reaction to Taiwanese actress' demise revealed

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Barbie Hsu, famed for her role in Meteor Garden, passed away on the morning of February 2 at the age of 48. The actress succumbed to influenza-induced pneumonia after being struck by the illness on January 29. Following her tragic passing, friends, family, acquaintances, co-stars, and fans worldwide have been mourning her loss. Barbie Hsu’s husband, DJ Koo, and his CLON bandmate Kang Won Rae also teared up upon hearing the heartbreaking news.

Kang Won Rae’s emotional reaction to Barbie Hsu ’s sudden demise was shared by his wife, Kim Song, on social media. In an honest, unfiltered post, she described their "devastating" state upon learning of Barbie Hsu’s untimely death. The news seemed "unbelievable" to her, and there was nothing they could do except feel "helpless." According to Kim Song, Kang Won Rae shared a close bond with Seo Hee Won (Barbie Hsu’s Korean name) and was deeply shaken by the tragic incident.

Unable to express his emotions openly, Kang Won Rae resorted to drinking alone to process his grief. Kim Song recalled that he had stopped drinking for a while due to a cold, but he drank on that day. She mentioned that he "probably cried" alone when she wasn’t watching. She herself also shed tears in private. The couple’s grief-stricken reaction highlighted the close bond between the two families and the many cherished memories they shared.

Advertisement

Kim Song also shared how DJ Koo (Ko Jun Yeop) acted unusually on the day they learned of Barbie Hsu’s passing. DJ Koo , who usually replied to Kim Song’s KakaoTalk messages promptly, took until late at night to respond. Overwhelmed with sorrow, he told Kim Song, "I’m sorry I couldn’t do anything to help… All I can do is pray." He also thanked her and asked her to keep Barbie Hsu in her prayers.

Kim Song reflected on the deep love between Barbie Hsu and her second husband, DJ Koo, recalling a heartfelt moment in their relationship. She said, "When Hee Won was struggling, they reunited like something out of a movie." Even watching the couple’s journey from afar felt fulfilling to her.

In an attempt to comfort DJ Koo during this difficult time, she offered words of solace: "Don’t force yourself to be okay. Cry, so you won’t have any regrets." Ending her message with a poignant sentiment, Kim Song wrote, "Let yourself put a meaningful final period on your love story without holding back."