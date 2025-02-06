BIGHIT MUSIC confirms BTS' J-Hope's solo comeback in March amid HOPE ON THE STAGE tour; details awaited

Talks of BTS' J-Hope's solo comeback were making rounds ever since the K-pop idol dropped hints on social media regarding the release of a new song. On February 6, BIGHIT MUSIC addressed the reports of his comeback and talked positively about the issue. This confirmation from the agency's side got fans thrilled and increased the anticipation for the new music drop next month.

As per K-media reports, a representative of BTS' management label BIGHIT MUSIC said, "It's true that J-Hope is currently preparing with the goal of releasing new music in March." As for details regarding the promotional activities and other stuff, an official statement will be issued later on. Regarding that, the rep said, "A more specific date will be announced at a later time." If J-Hope's previous hints are to be taken as confirmations, the release date of his new creation is exactly a month away.

On January 24, the BTS' rapper launched his TikTok account and dropped a video, teasing the release date of his upcoming project. He was seen sliding his phone towards the camera, as the clock on the lockscreen struck 03:07. It might indicate that his new music drop is slated for March 7. He also previously dropped some snippets of his daily life and his music making process on Instagram and captioned the post as "New music on the way. 2025.03."

The new album/ single that he will supposedly release on March 7 will mark his first music offering since his discharge from the military in October last year. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what type of music he will present after his time as a military trainee. He is currently gearing up for his solo concerts at the KSPO Dome (Gymnastics Arena) in Olympic Park, Seoul from February 28 to March 2.

J-Hope's solo career can be said to be thriving since the release of his first full-length album Jack In The Box in July 2022. Prior to his military enlistment, he released the single album On the Street in March 2023, followed by the special album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1 while serving in the military. Fans can't wait to see what's next for the artist.