BLACKPINK’s Lisa deals with loss of Kentaro Sakaguchi in heartbreaking Dream music video, watch

BLACKPINK’s Lisa may as well be the next top K-pop idol-turned-actress in town! In a new short film music video for her solo track Dream, the singer has brought in Japanese star Kentaro Sakaguchi in an unusual but interesting blend of cultures and languages. The song, sung entirely in English, starring a Thai singer and a Japanese actor, had dialogues in Korean, making for one of the most amazing amalgamations on screen. The contents of the 5 minutes 8 seconds short film were, in contrast, more harrowing than one would expect.

What is Lisa’s Dream music video about?

The story starts off as Lisa sits in a church, dressed in black clothes, looking solemn. The scene pans to a screen with the actor lying down inside a coffin, his couple ring still on his finger. As the BLACKPINK member sings of heartbreak and recalls a ‘night in Tokyo when it ended’, signalling a painful break-up, the scene moves to one where they’re traveling in a car. Happiness slipping from their lips, the 28-year-old star can be seen reminiscing about their dating era, where they confirmed their feelings for each other, exchanging rings. As their car ride ends, so do their happy times.

The screen changes to that of her rowing a boat in a lonely lake. A moment from their past turns up from their kitchen where the couple exchanges sweet dialogues to each other in Korean and Japanese. She asks what he’d like to be in his next life, and while he ponders, wonders about her own choice. ‘A tree’, she says, and right then he reveals how he’d be the lake reflecting the very tree she grows into, symbolizing their deep running love for each other.

The brief moment is soon broken into the scene where she’s rowing all alone as he’s gone. The short film ends with her spreading his ashes into the lake as the words, ‘Can we be friends at least?’ play in the back.

