BLACKPINK’s Jennie joins Diplo on stage during Ibiza set, fans share mixed reactions amid ongoing tour

With the halfway mark for BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE world tour, the girls are spending some of their last days in the West before returning to Asia. As the news about an imminent group album release spreads, many are expecting a lockdown on their other activities as the singers record and shoot songs during their 2 months off before prepping to go back on tour. Well, it seems Jennie is making the most of it by hanging around with her friends. On August 12, the star was spotted at Diplo’s set in Ibiza, being filmed as her solo track Like JENNIE played. The American music producer also recently worked with the quartet for their comeback song JUMP which has been a chart favorite.

Advertisement

Jennie joins Diplo amid BLACKPINK tour

While Diplo DJ-ed the massively popular track at the Ushuaïa Ibiza event in Ibiza, Spain, the BLACKPINK member danced to the very viral steps of Like JENNIE, which shook Coachella a few months ago. She turned to her friend and pointed to him, dancing along to the song that they worked on together. Dressed in a chic fit, her signature sunglasses made it onto her nose, with a nod to her performance. After a quick embrace, Jennie danced along to her song some more and then exited the pit.

Previously, Diplo was seen at her solo Coachella headliner stage, and has shown his close friendship with Rosé in the past. This appearance of the Mantra singer at his Ibiza set further strengthened fans’ beliefs that they’re friends in real life and not just for working on music together. As such, the internet has had mixed reactions from fans and onlookers.

Advertisement

While many celebrated their close bond, others were not as forgiving and asked the singer to stay away from the producer over his past controversies in his personal life, including a legal battle with an ex-girlfriend.

ALSO READ: ‘One last time’: BLACKPINK’s Lisa teases harrowing breakup with Kentaro Sakaguchi in Dream short film, Watch