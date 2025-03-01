BLACKPINK’s Rosé shares moments from her 28th birthday in LA with Jaden Smith, Lisa, Olivia Rodrigo and Bruno Mars

BLACKPINK’ Rosé’s birthday celebrations were nothing short of fabulous. The APT. singer turned 28 on February 11 and later gave fans a sneak peek into her star-studded LA bash. She shared a series of fun photographs on social media, showcasing moments with close friends, including her BLACKPINK bandmate Lisa, singer Olivia Rodrigo, her APT song partner Bruno Mars, and Jaden Smith, who made an appearance after their post-dating rumors.

The Number One Girl singer made a cute pout in the first two monochrome pictures with Lisa, while the third image with Lisa is in color. Both singers look gorgeous with soft glam makeup. In another picture, Rosé is seen taking a goofy photo with Bruno Mars. The singer is rocking a denim blue jacket and a white shirt, while Bruno sports a red hat and stylish pearl jewelry pieces alongside the birthday girl. In yet another image, she is seen with Jaden Smith, who is wearing a white shirt, black tie, and black jacket with a cap.

She captioned the post, “Birthday month is almost over” (with a birthday cake emoji) and further expresses her gratitude towards her close friends for the cozy and fun 28th birthday celebration. She wrote, “Birthday month is almost over, grateful for my friends and my number ones :,)”

The photos garnered a lot of appreciation from fans and has received 6,724,619 likes. One fan commented, “Friendship goals,” another shared, “Happy Rosé month,” and one more fan said, “What a good-looking bunch.” Even MrBeast dropped a comment, saying, “Apt.”

Apart from this, Rosé is expected to reunite with Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa for BLACKPINK's 2025 world tour, which will take place from July 5, 2025, to January 18, 2026. The tour kicks off with a two-night stint at Seoul's Goyang Stadium, followed by consecutive shows at prominent venues in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, and more.

FYI, during Vanity Fair's lie detector test, the K-pop singer was asked several questions about her life, upbringing, and relationships. She was asked if she had any relationship with Jaden Smith and whether her song Toxic Till the End is about the Karate Kid star. “No, it’s not about Jaden Smith,” Rosé clarified, passing the lie detector’s assessment with flying colors. “He’s a good friend, though.” “Hi, Jaden,” she added, waving to the camera. “Miss you lots.”