Box Office: Can War 2 challenge Chhaava to emerge 2025's highest Hindi net grosser?

2025 started off with a big bang in the form of Chhaava. Surpassing the numbers of Chhaava would be the toughest challenge for the films releasing this year. So, let's look into one of the best candidates for that: none other than Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's War 2 from the Spyverse, produced by Yash Raj Films. Let's jump into it and see which factors will be in play for War 2.

Blockbuster Run of Chhaava

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, was released on February 14. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and others. The historical drama is rocking the box office with some insane numbers. As of the third weekend, Chhaava has grossed over ₹440 crore in India and above ₹600 crore globally. Surpassing this blockbuster run will require some impressive legs at the box office. Two months ago, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 was creating havoc all over India. Now, Chhaava is doing exactly the same, breaking records every week. The Maharashtra circuit is on riot mode as the story delves deeply into the region's history.

Anticipation of War 2

War, produced by Yash Raj Films, was one of their big hits. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff were the main leads, and their performances were very well received. Now, the second part of War is coming. Addition of Jr.NTR will be a big working combination for both North and South audience alike.

To increase the hype for the film, Jr. NTR will also be scene in a important role. The North and South combination is working big time in Bollywood. Atlee did Jawaan, Sandeep Vanga Reddy did Animal, so the audience is leaning much more towards this style of films.These all are director actor combos, now with War 2 we would be seeing a actors combo which will be a big festival on screen.

Factors in Favor of War 2

Hrithik Roshan's Star Power will be the first thing to look into. The swag he brings on to that role is simply unmatchable. With a good plot and execution, it's on track to work well and challenge the numbers of Chhaava.

Action Set pieces

With two superstars, Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, the action sequences will be the best part of the film. The more massy action sequences, the better for them. Jr. NTR is considered a demi-god in Andhra States, so bringing him to the North and giving him an equally worthy role for everyone will be crucial.