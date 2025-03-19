Box Office: A Complete Unknown sets streaming date; Recapping the theatrical run of Timothée Chalamet starrer

Timothée Chalamet-starrer A Complete Unknown, Bob Dylan's biopic, arrives on Hulu at no extra cost on March 27, 94 days after its theatrical debut, where it grossed USD 132 million worldwide.

The film is set in the early ’60s, following the legendary Bob Dylan as he navigates New York City and sparks a divide in the music world, challenging the boundaries of folk and electric music. Edward Norton plays Dylan’s mentor, Pete Seeger, while Monica Barbaro plays Joan Baez, the singer-songwriter with whom he falls in love.

The R-rated title is Searchlight Pictures’ sixth-highest domestic grosser of all time, with a USD 74 million haul, and the company’s 13th biggest global venture, ahead of both Birdman and Little Miss Sunshine. The film reportedly had a production budget in the range of USD 60 million to USD 70 million.

James Mangold received his first Best Director nomination at this year’s Academy Awards for the film. Chalamet, Norton, and Barbaro were all nominated for acting accolades, but none of them won. A Complete Unknown also stars Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, representing Dylan’s real-life girlfriend during the ’60s, Suze Rotolo.

American viewers must subscribe to Hulu to watch the film. The package starts at USD 9.99 per month, but for an ad-free experience, one must shell out USD 18.99 per month. The film is still in theaters and available on digital streaming via Premium Video on Demand.

A Complete Unknown is a huge hit among Rotten Tomatoes critics, who bestowed it with an 81% fresh rating. The critical consensus on the platform describes the film as making audiences feel like they have spent time in the enigmatic artist’s company.

In addition to the Oscars, A Complete Unknown received Best Picture nominations from award bodies like the Golden Globes, Critics Choice, Producers Guild, and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. Chalamet scored a surprise win for Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Indian viewers with a JioHotstar subscription won’t have to spend an extra dime for A Complete Unknown’s streaming experience, as the platform houses Hulu in the country. The film makes its Indian streaming debut on the same day as mentioned above.