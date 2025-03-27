Sikandar Advance Booking: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna's movie sells 57,000 tickets in top national chains

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is set to hit the big screens very soon. Starring Megastar Salman Khan in the titular role, the action drama has recorded good pre-sales so far.

Sikandar sells 57,000 tickets in the top national chains for Day 1

As of 6 PM (March 27), Sikandar sold around 57,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day alone. The movie will soon storm past the 60K mark and then march towards the 65K mark, possibly by tonight.

With two days still in hand, Sikandar has enough time to go berserk with advance booking. As of now, the pre-sales are decent; the pace needs to blow up in order to record a solid opening day figure. The pace in advance booking is expected to see a heavy rush from tomorrow onwards, as the final two days before the release will contribute most to the sales.

Sikandar to take a GOOD opening of Rs 31 crore

Going by the trends, Pinkvilla predicted an opening of Rs 31 crore net for the Salman Khan starrer this Eid. However, the predicted figure is subjected to vary depending on walk-ins, spot booking and audience reception on the day of release.

Besides Salman Khan, the action drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and others. The AR Murugadoss directorial is set to release in cinemas on March 30, coinciding with Eid-ul-fitr festival.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.