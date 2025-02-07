Sky Force Day 15 Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's movie goes down as Badass Ravi Kumar takes charge

Sky Force arrived in theaters on January 24, 2025, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend. The aerial actioner is headlined by Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya as the leads. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in crucial roles. Sky Force has been struggling to sustain well at the box office amid the arrival of new entries.

Sky Force Snails On Day 15 As Badass Ravi Kumar Enters The Game

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force has completed two weeks of its release at the box office. Now, on Day 15, the aerial actioner has witnessed more dip in its collections. It is expected to earn a business within the range of Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh on the third Friday.

The box office business of Sky Force has been impacted with the entry of Badass Ravi Kumar on the big screens. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer has lost screens due to Himesh Reshammiya's latest action comedy which has had a solid start at the box office.

A Brief About Sky Force

Sky Force marks Akshay Kumar's solid comeback and Veer Pahariya's acting debut. It is also Akshay's second collaboration with Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan after Airlift and Antrangi Re respectively. The film is based on India's first airstrike that happened during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. While Akshay and Veer play IAF officers in the aerial actioner, Nimrat and Sara are cast as their wives.

Apart from Badass Ravi Kumar, Sky Force is also competing with new movie, Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Other competitors are Sanam Teri Kasam and Interstellar which have made their theatrical comebacks today.

Sky Force was heavily pumped with movie offers and external support in the opening weekend. While the aerial actioner has crossed Rs 100 crore in India, in reality, the patriotic film would have earned a lifetime business in the range of Rs 50 crore.

Sky Force In Theaters

Sky Force is running in theaters near you.