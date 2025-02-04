Box Office: Historic blockbuster Ne Zha 2 records BIGGEST DAY of run on first Monday; To emerge highest Chinese grosser by 2nd Thursday

Ne Zha 2 continues to break records, exceeding expectations with its historic performance at the Chinese box office. On Monday, February 3, the sixth day of its release, the animated offering recorded its biggest day yet, grossing a staggering $117 million, bringing its total earnings to $553 million. With Tuesday pre-sales already showing strong demand, we predict another massive day, potentially exceeding $110M.

At this pace, Ne Zha 2 is on track to claim the title of the highest-grossing film of all time in China as early as Thursday. The film’s remarkable momentum has solidified its place as the highest-grossing film of 2025, outpacing all others released in just a few short days.

The sequel to the 2019 hit Ne Zha is the third installment in the Fengshen franchise. Loosely based on the classic Chinese novel Investiture of the Gods, the film continues the story of the beloved titular hero, voiced by Lei Jun, as he faces new threats from dangerous sea monsters alongside Ao Bing.

Released on January 29, the first day of the traditional 10-day Chinese Spring Festival break, Ne Zha 2 is available in a variety of formats, including 2D, 3D, IMAX, CINITY, and Dolby Cinema. The film’s success can be attributed to its stunning animation, action-packed sequences, and a plot that resonates deeply with audiences. The continuing journey of Ne Zha and Ao Bing as they defend the world from mythological creatures stays loyal to the essence of the original film while expanding the universe with deeper lore and intense battles.

Other impactful festive releases at the Chinese box office include Detective Chinatown 1900, Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force, Legend of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants, Bonnie Bears, and Operation Hadal.

The films presenting above-average performances at the box office are good news for Chinese cinema after a tough 2024 that saw roughly a 25% full-year slide versus the previous year. However, the period of the Spring Festival is typically the most lucrative for the movie business during the year, so this week’s box office stats don’t necessarily indicate a return to full force for Chinese showbiz. It’s encouraging nonetheless.