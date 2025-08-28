Box Office: Hridayapoorvam sees a strong start, Mohanlal starrer opens at Rs 3.25 crore in Kerala despite clash with Lokah

After the blockbuster results of L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, Mohanlal is back in the cinemas with Hridayapoorvam. The feel-good, heartwarming drama, directed by Sathyan Anthikad, has begun its box office journey on a solid note.

Hridayapoorvam debuts with Rs 3.25 crore in Kerala

Bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas, Hridayapoorvam debuted with a solid Rs 3.25 crore at the Kerala box office. The rest of India, including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, fetched around Rs 50 lakh, making a total of Rs 3.75 crore in India. On the global front, the movie is likely to take an opening of Rs 7 crore plus.

Co-starring Sangeeth Prathap and Malavika Mohanan, Hridayapoorvam is all set to emerge as the consecutive third blockbuster of Mohanlal, following L2E and Thudarum. However, a lot will depend on its hold over the weekend and then on the weekdays. Since the movie is released during the Onam festival, it should aim for phenomenal growth.

Hridayapoorvam clashes with Lokah on home turf

Hridayapoorvam has taken a very good start, given the genre and clash scenario in its home turf. For the unversed, the Mohanlal starrer released in cinemas in a clash with Dulquer Salmaan-produced film Lokah, which has also opened to a superb start. The superhero movie, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead, has taken an excellent start of Rs 2 crore at the box office.

Both Hridayapoorvam and Lokah are carrying strong reports and have opened to a positive reception among the audience and the critics, which means double happiness among exhibitors across Kerala. Hridayapoorvam and Lokah are expected to continue the glorious run of Malayalam cinema.

Hridayapoorvam in cinemas

Hridayapoorvam is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

