Param Sundari Box Office First Monday: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's rom-com nets Rs 3 crore on Day 4

Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota and starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, is performing decently at the box office. Opened with Rs 6.85 crore, Param Sundari collected Rs 9 crore on the second day, recording a jump of 30 per cent. It further saw a surge on Sunday and netted Rs 10.15 crore, taking the weekend cume to Rs 26 crore net at the Indian box office.

After scoring good results in its opening weekend, Param Sundari registered a drop despite Buy-One-Get-One offers. The BOGO offer was activated on its first Monday. It will be interesting to see if the offer continues for the week.

Param Sundari nets Rs 3 crore on Day 4, cume nears Rs 30 crore mark

Backed by Maddock Films, Param Sundari netted around Rs 3 crore on its first Monday, showing a drop by 55 per cent on its opening day. The total cume of Param Sundari now stands at Rs 29 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie is expected to see a spike on Tuesday due to discounted ticket fares. The movie needs to show strong hold in the coming days and then in the second weekend, where it will face Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and Hollywood movie, The Conjuring, to sail through a successful theatrical run.

The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer received mixed reactions from the audience and the critics, which is hampering its business. Had the movie opened to a positive response, things would have been much better.

Day-wise box office collections of Param Sundari at the Indian box office:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 6.85 crore 2 Rs 9.00 crore 3 Rs 10.15 crore 4 Rs 3.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 29 crore

Param Sundari in cinemas

Param Sundari is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

