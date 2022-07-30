Rocketry (North India) Lifetime Box Office collection: R Madhavan starrer headed for Rs 25 crore finish

R Madhavan's much in the waiting Rocketry: The Nambi Effect hit the big screen in multiple languages on July 1. The film met with favourable reviews in the North Indian market, however, the opening day biz was not upto the mark. The Hindi version of the film, based on the life of legend Nambi Narayanan, opened at Rs 75 lakh, with the Hinglish version contributing another Rs 30 lakh. However, from there, it has been a great journey for the film. It also proved that a good film, which audience is interested in, can never go unnoticed at the box office and the acceptance will reflect at some point of time in the film trending.

The audience owned the film as it continued with its steady run for 28 days, and it's still running on nearly 350 screens. With an opening day of Rs 1.05 crore, the 28 day total of Rocketry in North India stands at Rs 23 crore. With a clear run till the release of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan on August 11, the film is headed for a lifetime total of Rs 25 crore. On the trending front, the lifetime total will be 23.80 times higher than the opening day.

The film featured Shah Rukh Khan in an extended cameo, which did create some sort of awareness around the film in the Hindi belts. The trending has come due to appreciation of content by the target audience. The film continued to get footfalls week by week despite competition, and this might continue at low level even in the fifth weekend post the digital premiere.

Rocketry is one of those films that has fared better in the Northern belt as compared to the Southern one. In Tamil Nadu, the film has clocked around Rs 10 crore, whereas the overseas market has contributed another Rs 10 crore to the business. The worldwide gross total of Rocketry stands in the vicinity of Rs 50 crore.

Weekly collections of Rocketry (North India):

Week 1:Rs 8.95 crore

Week 2: Rs 6.05 crore (-32%)

Week 3: Rs 4.85 crore (-20%)

Week 4: Rs 3.15 crore (-34%)

Total: Rs 23.00 crore

