Box Office: Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam remains strong on first Monday, hits Rs 1.90 crore in Kerala

Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, along with Sangeeth Prathap and Malavika Mohanan, is doing well at the box office. Bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas, Hridayapoorvam debuted with Rs 3.25 crore in Kerala. It collected Rs 2.45 crore on the second day, followed by Rs 2.60 crore on the third day and Rs 2.95 crore on the fourth day. The movie wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 11.25 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

The feel-good drama, directed by Sathyan Anthikad, recorded a strong hold on its first Monday, post the impressive extended opening weekend of 4 days.

Hridayapoorvam grosses Rs 1.90 crore on its first Monday, cume nears Rs 15 crore mark

Hridayapoorvam raked in over Rs 1.90 to 2 crore on its first Monday, registering a drop of 40 per cent over the opening day. The total cume of Hridayapoorvam now stands at Rs 12.75 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

The movie will cross the Rs 15 crore mark soon. It will be interesting to see how the movie holds in the coming days and then on the second weekend. It is the positive word-of-mouth and Mohanlal's stardom which is driving the business of Hridayapoorvam and standing strongly against its rival release, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, which is ripping off the box office nowadays.

Day-wise box office collections of Hridayapoorvam in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 2.45 crore 3 Rs 2.60 crore 4 Rs 2.95 crore 5 Rs 1.95 crore (est.) Total Rs 13.20 crore

Hridayapoorvam in cinemas

Hridayapoorvam is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

