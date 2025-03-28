Box Office Buzz: Mammootty's Bazooka Trailer hits over 5M views in 24 hours, fueling massive hype

Malayalam cinema is gearing up for yet another electrifying action thriller as Superstar Mammootty, at 73, proves once again why he’s a legend. His upcoming film Bazooka, written and directed by Deeno Dennis, is shaping up to be a game-changer in Mollywood’s action genre. The story revolves around a businessman and a brutal cop, played by Gautham Menon, who join forces to capture a serial killer, if the trailer is anything to go by.

The hype around Bazooka has been unprecedented, and the latest trailer release has only intensified the excitement. The gripping trailer amassed over 5 million views on YouTube in under 24 hours, proving the power of engaging content as well as Mammootty’s star power. The visuals promise a high-octane thriller along with Saeed Abbas' intriguing background score that gave a terrific flavour to the trailer. Mammootty portraying an intense and enigmatic persona is attractive, while Gautham Vasudev Menon as a determined cop, sets the stage for a cat-and-mouse chase that movie lovers can’t wait to see unfold.

The Malayalam film industry has seen some record-breaking trailer and teaser releases in recent times, each setting new benchmarks for audience engagement. If we look into the past, Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha teaser was the first to cross 9 million views from Malayalam industry. Mohanlal’s Malaikottai Vaaliban holds the record for the most viewed trailer in 24 hours, clocking in at a massive 8.2 million. Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Gold made waves earlier as it registered over 5 million views in 20 hours. With Bazooka now joining this elite club of high-impact teasers and trailers, expectations on the film are soaring as it hits marquee on April 10th, 2025.

If the trailer is anything to go by, Mammootty’s latest outing is set to be a thrilling cinematic spectacle that could redefine action thrillers in Mollywood. Though some trailers are cut in an intriguing way, sometimes the films might not have a similar tempo and that's what surprises audiences a few times. Will Bazooka deliver on the promise of its explosive trailer? Let's wait for the box office battle to begin, to find that out.