Box Office: Mythri Movie Makers shows Indian Industry how to simultaneously release two biggies on same day with Jaat and Good Bad Ugly

When most production houses tiptoe around crowded release dates, Mythri Movie Makers ran headfirst into the box office with not one but two major films. On April 10, while the rest of the industry played it safe, this audacious Telugu production banner rolled out the red carpet for both the biggies Jaat and Good Bad Ugly and what followed was nothing short of a masterclass in box office confidence.

Advertisement

Mythri, the brains behind hits like Pushpa and Uppena, isn’t new to high-stakes cinema. But this move? It raised eyebrows and expectations alike. Jaat, a Hindi-language masala actioner starring Sunny Deol, Sayami Kher, Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela, Regina Cassandra and others, directed by Gopichand Malineni, brought raw rural intensity with a stranger-vs-ganglord plot. Meanwhile, Good Bad Ugly, an action-comedy helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, saw Ajith Kumar return to his mass-hero roots as a reformed gangster forced to take up arms again in a film that has the likes of Trisha, Arjun Das, and Priya Prakash Varrier co-starring with him.



The takeaway? Good Bad Ugly clearly edges past its predecessor in terms of mass reach, sustaining its hold better at the box office. The difference lies in how Tamil audiences are currently going gaga for larger-than-life Ajith, explosive fan-centric sequences, and a dose of humor that worked well in this stylishly crafted thriller.

Advertisement

While Vidaamuyarchi catered more to serious cinephiles, Good Bad Ugly was a theatrical celebration. With its festive release window and booming word-of-mouth, the mass entertainer looks all set to be the box office winner of the two.

And when the same star leads both films just two months apart, the audience has spoken loud and clear that mass still rules in Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide in just 3 days; fastest century for senior star