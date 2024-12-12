Box Office: Parineeti Chopra Hit Flop Movie List
We have curated a list of Parineeti Chopra's theatrical releases in Hindi cinema and how they performed at the box office. Scroll down to read more.
Parineeti Chopra, who surprised the audience with her debut more than a decade ago, is one of the talented artists in Hindi cinema. Parineeti started her career with an internship as a PR consultant in Yash Raj Films and left the company to persue acting. Later, she signed a 3-film deal with YRF.
Parineeti Chopra's Hits And Flops In Bollywood
Parineeti Chopra began her acting journey in Bollywood with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. She has been a part of hit movies like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Kesaria and others including blockbuster, Golmaal Again. Parineeti's unsuccessful movies include Daawat-E-Ishq, Kill, Meri Pyaari Bindu and more.
Ladies vs Ricky Bahl
Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl featured Parineeti Chopra as one of the leads. She played the role of Dimple Chaddha and received appreciation for her performance in Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma-starrer. It emerged as an average grosser.
Ishaqzaade
After a year, Ishaqzaade hit the screens. Parineeti played the female lead, Zoya, opposite then debutante Arjun Kapoor who was cast as Parma in the romantic action film. The 2012 movie was a hit.
Saina
In 2021, Amole Gupte brought ace badminton player Saina Nehwal's story on the big screens through his directorial, Saina. While Shraddha Kapoor was initially signed for the role, Parineeti Chopra ultimately replaced her to play the titular character. The biographical sports drama failed at the box office and emerged as a disaster.
Here's How Parineeti Chopra's Movies Released In Cinemas Performed At The Box Office
|Movies
|Verdict
|Ladies vs Ricky Bahl
|Average
|Ishaqzaade
|Hit
|Shuddh Desi Romance
|Hit
|Hasee Toh Phasee
|Average
|Daawat E Ishq
|Flop
|Kill Dil
|Flop
|Meri Pyaari Bindu
|Flop
|Golmaal Again
|Blockbuster
|Namaste England
|Disaster
|Kesari
|Hit
|Jabariya Jodi
|Flop
|Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
|Disaster
|Saina
|Disaster
|Code Name: Tiranga
|Disaster
|Uunchai
|Flop
|Mission Raniganj
|Disaster
*Note: The Girl on the Train and Amar Singh Chamkila were released on OTTs.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
