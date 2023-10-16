Mission Raniganj 2nd Weekend Box Office: Akshay Kumar film holds quite strongly but there's a catch

Akshay Kumar led Mission Raniganj, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and co-starring Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan and many others saw a very good hold in its collections over the second weekend, with collections down by just around 25 percent from weekend one. The good hold of Mission Raniganj can be attributed to the fact that the week 1 collections were extremely low and that there was an on-going buy one get one offer on Saturday and Sunday that helped it overtake Fukrey 3 and Jawan, running in their third and sixth week respectively.

Mission Raniganj Holds Well Over The Second Weekend But There Is A Catch

Mission Raniganj collected around Rs 9 crores in weekend 2, compared to Rs 11.75 crores that it registered in week 1. The footfalls in weekend 2 are higher than weekend one and that can be seen as a silver lining in the entire fiasco. The total collection of Jaswant Singh Gill's biopic stands at around Rs 27 crores nett which is extremely poor for an Akshay Kumar starrer. The film is not at all collecting as good as its merits. The industry finds itself in a very strange position as the film's content alone can't take a film over the line, even if it has a reasonable box office force like Akshay Kumar in it. Films in today's time need hype to get in the day 1 audiences and then even with decent content, the movie can get favourable final results. The truth is that Mission Raniganj didn't have excitement among Indian film viewers and thus it went largely unnoticed.

The day wise nett box office collections of Mission Raniganj are as under:-

India Nett Collections Week 1 Rs 18 crores Day 8 Rs 4.5 crores Day 9 Rs 1.8 crores Day 10 Rs 2.8 crores Total Rs 27.1 crores nett in 10 days

Watch the Mission Raniganj Trailer

About Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj is the story of how Additional Chief Mining Engineer Jaswant Singh Gill (Akshay Kumar), along with his team, evacuates 65 mine workers from a flooded coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal, in 1989. It is the story of how a braveheart rescues the miners when almost everyone has given up on the thought of their survival. Through the three days that the rescue operation goes on for, Gill and his team face numerous challenges and hurdles, but they eventually succeed in their mission, making it one of the greatest and grittiest rescue operation in the country.

Where And When To Watch Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj plays at a theatre near you, now.

