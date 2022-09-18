Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra goes on an overdrive on 2nd Saturday - Collects Rs 15 crore

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt performed well in the first week at the box office. The film opened excellently at the ticket counters, grew from strength to strength to record the highest global first week at the box office. With a healthy trend on second Friday and a solid growth on second Saturday, the film has ensured that it will hit the Rs. 200 crore nett all India figure by second Sunday, to hit that figure in 10 days flat. Brahmastra will be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's second film in the Rs. 200 crore club and given the post pandemic scenario, these numbers prove that the film has got some sort of acceptance.

Brahmastra added Rs. 15 cr nett on its ninth day, from all its versions in India, 60 percent higher than yesterday. National chains grew by 70 percent. The Hindi version contributed Rs. 14 cr while the dubbed versions contributed in the vicinity of 1 crore. Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva stands at Rs. 191.25 cr nett after 9 days and the film is all set to grow by around 15 percent tomorrow, to ensure a solid second weekend in the north of Rs. 40 crore nett. The offshore box office performance of the film has been excellent, driven by North America, which has led the box office in the overseas. The film has comfortably crossed 10 million dollars overseas and will top 15 million dollars by the end of week 2. It will essentially also become the highest grossing Hindi original at the worldwide box office for the year of 2022, by weekend 2, beating The Kashmir Files. The Kashmir Files will remain as the biggest blockbuster of the year since the costs involved were way lesser.