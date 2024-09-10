‘He’ll Be Greatly Missed’: Star Wars Cast and Collaborators Mourn James Earl Jones As Darth Vader Actor Passes Away at 93

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The death of James Earl Jones has gripped all of Hollywood. The famous voice actor passed away on September 9, 2024, at the age of 93.

Following this, his co-star from the Star Wars franchise shared a disheartened post on social media. Mark Hamill, who plays the character of Luke Skywalker, took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted "#RIP dad,” along with a broken heart emoji.

Hamill then also took to Instagram and uploaded a photo of himself holding the late actor and came up with a caption that appreciated the skills of the Jones. “He’ll be greatly missed,” Hamill added concluding his text.

James Earl Jones was greatly known to voice the character of Darth Vader in the Star Wars movies, similarly he even voiced Mufasa, the globally loved lion from Disney’s The Lion King.

Hamill calling Jones “dad” comes from the space opera, The Empire Strikes Back, where Vader reveals that he was Skywalker's father Anakin, stating a very famous line, "I am your father."

The director of Star Wars, George Lucas too shared his thoughts as reported by PEOPLE. Lucas mentioned through a statement that Jones has had a voice that stands out amongst all while also being a great actor. James Jones carried the title of Darth Vader for nearly half a century, stated Lucas while also calling him “a beautiful human being."

Meanwhile, the co-director of The Lion King, Rob Minkoff came forth stating that he was lucky to have done a project with Jones, who had a perfect voice for Mufasa.

Similarly, Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney stated that James Earl Jones was one of the greatest actors in cinema history. Recalling his days from stage and over 200 projects that he has done, Iger also stated that Jones gave life to his roles and marked his presence to a generation of audiences.

James Earl Jones first embraced the voice of the famous Star Wars villain Darth Vader in the original 1977 movie.

In recent times, his voice was heard in the 2016 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker as well as for the miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi.

It was in the year 2022 when Jones took a retirement from voicing Darth Vader, while reportedly allowing Disney to use digital recreations of his voice for future appearances of the famous sci-fi villain.

As per his agent, who confirmed to PEOPLE, Jones died at his home in Dutchess County, New York.

