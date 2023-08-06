Box Office: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani enters Rs 100 crore club; 6th century from Bollywood in 2023

The Karan Johar directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has entered the Rs 100 crore club at the Indian Box Office on the 10th day of its theatrical run. After a not-so-good opening day, the film has managed to record a very good trending at the domestic box office with solid hold on the weekdays and big gains in the second weekend leading it towards the Rs 100 crore mark. The film scored Rs 6.50 crore on it’s second Friday followed by a jump to Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday and estimates indicate a Sunday in the range of Rs 13.00 to 3.50 crore.The 10 day total of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stands at Rs 101.75 crore.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trends better than Kabir Singh in 2nd weekend

The film has collected Rs 31.25 crore in it’s second weekend which is a nominal 30 percent drop from the first weekend of Rs 44.50 crore. This is among the best second weekend holds of all time, better than a blockbuster like Kabir Singh, which dropped by 35 percent, only behind Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which saw a 20 percent dip. This trend is very encouraging and it’s difficult to predict a lifetime number now, as it’s the hold on the 3rd Friday that will tell us where the film will land by the end of its run. There is some push to the total collections of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani by corporate bookings through the first week, but the film in larger scheme of things has managed to sustain well and earn the success tag through its superlative trending.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the second Karan Johar film to enter the Rs 100 crore club after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). It is also the 8th Alia Bhatt film to hit a century after 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Raazi, Gully Boy Gangubai, RRR and Brahmastra. Alia’s theatrical run proves that she is on a league of her own at this point of time, competing with no one but herself. For Ranveer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the 7th in the Rs 100 crore club after Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Simmbam Gully Boy, Padmavat, and 83.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will target a clean hit verdict

The film can now safely be termed a success story as it will breach the Rs 120 crore mark in no time and the eyes are now on it to attain the clean hit verdict at the box office by getting as close as possible to the Rs 140 crore mark, or even beyond. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the 6th Bollywood film to hit a century in 2023 after Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, The Kerala Story, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Adipurush.

The 100-crore box office club in 2023

Pathaan (Hindi) – Rs 515 crore

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – Rs 130 crore

Advertisement

Kerala Story – Rs 215 crore

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Rs 101 crore

Adipurush – Rs 127 crore

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani - Rs 101.75 crore & counting

It would be interesting to see the sort of dent that Gadar 2 and OMG 2 brings to the collection of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in its third week, but given the clean run in the 4th week coupled with positive talk, there is enough space in the market for this romantic dramedy to make up for the loss of business in week 3. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on theatrical run of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer India Box Office: Christopher Nolan film tops Fast X to emerge biggest Hollywood film of 2023