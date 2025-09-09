The Bengal Files India Box Office: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's hard-hitting film records below-par trend, collects Rs 7.60 crore in 5 days

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's latest release, The Bengal Files, is struggling at the box office. Starring an ensemble star cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Namashi Chakraborty, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and others, the movie recorded a below-average run in its first 5 days.

Debuted with Rs 1.35 crore on its opening day, The Bengal Files witnessed a surge over the weekend. It minted Rs 1.90 crore on Saturday, followed by Rs 2.25 crore on Sunday, which is currently its biggest business day of the run. The movie wrapped its opening weekend at a dull figure of Rs 5.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Bengal Files records good hold on weekdays, cume nears Rs 10 crore mark

Set against the backdrop of Direct Action Day during the Noakhali riots, the Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial registered a good hold on the weekdays. The movie passed the first Monday test, witnessing a reasonable drop of just 25 percent. It added Rs 1 crore to the tally, which is a positive indication; however, the movie needs strong trends to further.

According to estimates, The Bengal Files collected Rs 1.15 crore on Tuesday, where ticket fares were subsidized between Rs 99 and Rs 150 only in most of the cinemas. Given the discounted ticket prices, the movie should have seen a better jump on Tuesday and crossed its opening day figure. The total cume of The Bengal Files reached Rs 7.65 crore net at the Indian box office by the end of 5th day.

Based on the current trends, the movie should aim to wind up its opening week around Rs 9 crore, with some chances of touching the Rs 10 crore net mark, too.

Day-wise box office collections of The Bengal Files in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 1.35 crore 2 Rs 1.90 crore 3 Rs 2.25 crore 4 Rs 1.00 crore 5 Rs 1.15 crore Total Rs 7.65 crore

The Bengal Files completes Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's trilogy

The Bengal Files marks the conclusion of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Files trilogy, following The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). His latest outing has received a polarised reception. The controversial political theme is one of the reasons why the neutral audience might be avoiding it. Having said that, the film has the potential to pick up, depending on its marketing and word-of-mouth in the coming days.

For the unversed, The Bengal Files is facing a direct clash with Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and Hollywood horror release, The Conjuring: Last Rites, at the box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

