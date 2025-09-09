Param Sundari Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's rom-com adds Rs 85 lakh on 2nd Tuesday, touches Rs 45 crore mark

Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, is heading towards its theatrical end soon. The romantic comedy drama, directed by Tushar Jalota, collected just Rs 85 lakh on its third Tuesday, taking the total cume to Rs 45 crore net mark at the Indian box office.

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, the movie opened with Rs 6.85 crore and wrapped its opening week at Rs 37.50 crore net. It further faced a couple of new releases including Baaghi 4, The Bengal Chapter, The Conjuring: Last Rites, from its second weekend. The movie added Rs 5.90 crore in its second weekend, taking the total cume to Rs 43.40 crore net in India.

Param Sundari drops heavily on 2nd Monday, records nominal jump on Tuesday

The Sidharth Malhotra film recorded a big drop on its second Monday as it collected just Rs 75 lakh. According to estimates, the movie witnessed a nominal jump on Tuesday, despite discounted ticket fares and added just Rs 85 lakh to the tally. The total cume of Param Sundari has touched Rs 45 crore net mark in India.

Though the movie is a safe venture at the box office, it needs to score at least Rs 60 crore to bag a verdict of success.

Day-wise box office collection of Param Sundari is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 6.85 crore 2 Rs 9.00 crore 3 Rs 9.65 crore 4 Rs 3.00 crore 5 Rs 3.75 crore 6 Rs 2.75 crore 7 Rs 2.50 crore 8 Rs 1.75 crore 9 Rs 2.00 crore 10 Rs 2.15 crore 11 Rs 0.75 crore 12 Rs 0.85 crore (est.) Total Rs 45 crore net

Param Sundari in cinemas

Param Sundari is playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets online through the ticket-booking websites or purchase them directly from the counter.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

