Brahmastra Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's fantasy film earns Rs 300 Cr in a week globally

Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles has had a fantastic first week at the box office. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has made a total collection of Rs. 300 Crore at the box office worldwide within the first week of release. Thus, Brahmastra has emerged as the No.1 film of the week globally. The fantasy film has now also emerged as both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first film to enter the prestigious 300-Crore club.

The exciting update was revealed by Ayan Mukerji with a social media post today. The filmmaker shared a new success teaser of Brahmastra on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “WEEK 2 BEGINS…” In the video, the makers have confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fantasy film has now emerged as the No.1 film globally, and entered the 300-Crore club. If things follow at the same rate, Brahmastra will surely break many more collection records, and will soon emerge as one of the all-time biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema.