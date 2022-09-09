Brahmastra Opening Day Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer headed for a 40 crore all India Gross

None the less, it's the biggest opener for Bollywood film in pandemic times despite a non holiday release. The movie has taken a very good start in the South Indian dubbed version too, in fact, the biggest for a Hindi Film to date. According to estimates, the Telugu, Tamil and other dubbed versions are set to clock a gross collection of Rs 5 crore, with Telugu leading from the front. The SS Rajamouli factor has helped the film in the Telugu belts, as the contribution of the Telugu version is expected to be around Rs 3.5 to 4 crore gross. The all-India nett of Brahmastra is expected to be in the vicinity of Rs 36 crore plus, with a gross total going north of Rs 42 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra has taken an excellent start at the box office, as according to very early trends till evening, the Ayan Mukerji directorial is headed for an opening day upwards of Rs 30 crore. The trends so far suggest a day in the vicinity of Rs 30 to 32 crore, but if the spots for the evening and night shows go on an overdrive, there’s an outside chance for Brahmastra to go closer to the Rs 35 crore mark in Hindi and emerge the biggest opener till date for Ranbir Kapoor as also a record nonholiday opening for a Bollywood film. The evening shows are heavy on advance, but yet, we believe that the Rs 30 crore start is there for taking, until and unless the spots hit an unexpected standstill.

The film has fared the best in the national chains, as PVR, Inox and Cinepolis will clock Rs 17 crore nett for the opening day. There was some apprehension about the performance of the film in mass belts, but the walk-in audience was good in the single screens throughout the day. The 3D versions have the maximum contribution to the business, and this was more or less expected since the film was positioned as a 3D spectacle. The IMAX 3D version has recorded an excellent occupancy to the north of 85 percent on the opening day and this is by far the best start to date for an Indian film in IMAX properties.

The film has taken a very good start in the international markets too and a global opening is set to be above the Rs 50 crore mark, which is nothing but excellent. Brahmastra will put up a strong total in its opening weekend if this start is anything to go by and the word of mouth will come into play from Monday. If the audience talk is positive, the film has enough in the days to trend at the box office and put up a total that puts the film on a respectable pedestal. A not-so-good talk will result in a substantial drop on Monday. The target for Brahmastra from hereon will be to clock a Rs 100 crore weekend, though, none can say this with surety as films have recorded weird trends in the pandemic times.

The audience has shown their anticipation for the film by buying the tickets and now it's the content that will decide the way forward.

NOTE: These are collections based on early trends and we will bring out a more accurate account of the numbers by midnight.

