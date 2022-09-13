Brahmastra Day 4 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film collects Rs 16.25 crore; Passes Monday test

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy, along with a cameo appearance of Shah Rukh Khan shattered records on its opening day as it became the highest non holiday day 1 grosser for a bollywood film in nett terms. The film grew on Saturday in almost all centres by a good 15 percent and another five percent on Sunday, thus ensuring a box office weekend, comfortably in excess of Rs. 100 cr nett. These numbers have come in the post pandemic scenario when collections for original Hindi films have been tough to come by.

After an excellent weekend figure of Rs. 119 cr nett all languages, the film held well on its first Monday with Hindi collections of Rs. 14.25 cr and dubbed language collections of Rs. 2 cr, for a total of Rs. 16.25 cr nett. The film has passed the Monday litmus test as it has held well despite coming from high levels on Friday, which was a partial holiday in a few contributing circuits. Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is very much on course to breach the Rs. 250 cr nett India mark, ensuring that it becomes the highest grossing Hindi original of the year in India. Given the strong overseas numbers, which will cross 10 million dolllars by Tuesday, the film is also likely to top a worldwide gross of Rs. 450 cr. Brahmastra topped the global box office last weekend and it is only the third time an Indian film has managed to do that after Master and RRR.