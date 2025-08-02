Chal Mera Putt 4 Box Office: Amrinder Gill starrer opens overseas surpassing Sardaar Ji 3

Punjabi film Chal Mera Putt 4 kicked off with a superb USD 500K (Rs. 4.35 crore) on its opening day at the overseas box office. After Sardaarji 3, this is yet another Punjabi film that has been denied release in India due to the inclusion of Pakistani actors.

The opening day numbers are slightly short of Sardaar Ji 3, which opened to record numbers a few weeks ago. The difference, however, stems mainly from Pakistan and the Middle East, where Sardaar Ji 3 had a historic opening. In other markets, which include the core Punjabi markets of Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, Chal Mera Putt 4 actually came out ahead of Sardaar Ji 3.

Advertisement

In the United Kingdom, the Amrinder Gill starrer registered the biggest opening day for a Punjabi film with GBP 66K. In Canada, it scored the second highest opening day, only trailing Jatt and Juliet 3. Similarly, Australia delivered the second-best opening for a Punjabi film, just behind Mastaney. It was also behind the Friday numbers of Jatt and Juliet 3 and Carry on Jatta 3, which were released on a Thursday.

The film is projected to gross over USD 1.80 million for the weekend, with the potential to touch USD 2 million if the trend is stronger. There is a holiday in Canada on Monday, which should help in a solid four-day number. The overseas market is big enough to see the film through, as seen with Sardaar Ji 3, but that doesn’t make up for the loss of the Indian theatrical run.

Banning the film in India is an utterly mindless decision, as the biggest losers from the decision are Indian cinemas and audiences. The cinemas in Punjab have lost three potential blockbusters this year, and that is tragic when they are starved of hits. Meanwhile, audiences are left waiting indefinitely or forced towards piracy just to watch these films. Ironically, while India shuts its doors, these films are playing freely in Pakistan, where they are finally bringing footfalls back to cinemas after a long lull.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sardaar Ji 3 Box Office: Diljit Dosanjh starrer becomes Highest Grossing Punjabi film Overseas surpassing Jatt and Juliet 3