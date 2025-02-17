Chhaava Day 4 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ROCKS on 1st Monday; Nets Rs 21 crore
Chhaava earned Rs 21 crore on the fourth day of its release. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer entered into the market on Valentine's Day.
Chhaava is roaring at the box office since its release. The historical actioner features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role as the Maratha king, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, the movie showcases his fierce rivalry with Aurangzeb, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna. It has hit the ball out of the park at the box office. In just four days, Chhaava now stands a little under Rs 130 crore.
Chhaava Records Rs 21 Crore On Day 4; Total Touches Rs 130 Crore
Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava made a banger start with Rs 28.5 crore opening on Valentine's Day. Vicky Kaushal's film collected Rs 106.5 crore in the opening weekend. After crossing Rs 100 crore, the historical actioner continued its rocking business on Day 4. It earned Rs 21 crore on second Monday, bringing its cume figures to Rs 127.5 crore.
Going by its exceptional hold at the box office, Chhaava will easily surpass Rs 175 crore in the first week. Dinesh Vijan's production venture is well set to net over Rs 350 crore in the full run.
Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Chhaava In India So Far:
|Day
|Net India Box Office
|Day 1
|Rs 28.50 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 34 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 44 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 21 crore
|Total
|Rs 127.5 crore
Chhaava Emerges Laxman Utekar's Highest Grosser
Within three days, Chhaava has emerged as the highest grossing film of Laxman Utekar in the opening weekend. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Utekar's latest helmer surpassed the lifetime net India business of his Hindi film debut, Luka Chuppi. Led by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, the 2019 romantic comedy earned Rs 88.50 crore net in the first three days of its release.
Chhaava in cinemas
Chhaava is running in theaters near you.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
