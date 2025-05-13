Lara Dutta Shah Rukh Khan Nitanshi Goel Cannes Aamir x Hirani Ali Fazal Tom Cruise Samay Raina Raid 2 Box Office vs Kesari 2 Box Office Raid vs Raid 2 Box Office Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Premanand Ji Maharaj Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer

Clown in a Cornfield delivers IFC's biggest opening weekend box office at USD 3.6M on a budget under USD 1M

Clown in a Cornfield scores IFC Films’ biggest opening with USD 3.6M, turning its micro-budget into a box office win and sparking talk of a sequel or franchise.

Seema Sinha
Written by Seema Sinha , Entertainment Journalist
Published on May 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM IST | 12K
RLJE Films
Picture Courtesy: RLJE Films

Clown in a Cornfield has managed to carve a successful debut at the US box office, earning USD 3.6 million during its opening weekend, the biggest launch in IFC Films’ history. The slasher flick, made on a minimal budget of less than USD 1 million, is already being hailed as a financial triumph, turning heads with its impressive performance and positive reception from genre enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Directed by Eli Craig and co-written with Carter Blanchard, Clown in a Cornfield adapts the 2020 YA horror novel by Adam Cesare. The film premiered at South by Southwest on March 10, 2025, before hitting US theaters on May 9. Headlined by Katie Douglas, Aaron Abrams, Carson MacCormac, Kevin Durand, and Will Sasso, the movie blends classic slasher tropes with, of course, social commentary, all centered around a killer clown named Frendo terrorizing a rural town.


Critical reception has been generally positive. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 74 percent approval rating from 117 critics, with the consensus stating the movie doesn’t reinvent the corn maze, but its clever insights, subversion of expectations, and solid foundation slash their way to the top. Metacritic’s weighted average score is a more modest 55/100 based on 14 reviews, indicating mixed reactions.

Audience feedback, however, was more controlled. CinemaScore reported a C+ grade from moviegoers, and only 44 percent of PostTrak respondents said they would definitely recommend the film. Still, its commercial appeal, especially considering the low budget, cannot be denied, particularly when Sinners, a horror title which somewhat serves as competition, is already doing tremendously well in theaters.

Advertisement

Those who have already watched the movie have praised its chaotic energy while balancing gore.

In conclusion, Clown in a Cornfield is proving to be a box office dark horse. As IFC continues to push genre content, this runaway success may inspire a sequel or a franchise straight from the stalks.

Clown in a Cornfield has certainly made its mark as one of the year's more unexpected slasher hits.

What is the best slasher film to come out in recent times in your opinion?
Freaky
Terrifier 2
X
Sick

ALSO READ: What to Watch on Peacock: 6 Best Horror Movies To Stream For A Scary Movie Night

About The Author
Seema Sinha
Seema Sinha
Entertainment Journalist

Seema is a storytelling enthusiast. Beyond the academic hustle, she finds solace in the wo...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles