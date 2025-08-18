Top 4 Days India Box Office (Kollywood Movies): Coolie takes the 2nd position; Rajinikanth's own 2.0 retains throne

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth had an excellent extended opening weekend at the India box office, grossing Rs 227.25 crore. The 1st for day collections of the movie are the second highest in Kollywood film history, only behind Rajinikanth's own 2.0, which collected Rs 262 crore.

Coolie could have had the highest Kollywood opening weekend of all time in India, but the word of mouth of the movie was just not there, resulting in a mediocre trend. Having said that, 2.0's trend wasn't any better, and with a strong word of mouth, it could have put up a higher number too.

Coolie Packs The 2nd Highest India Gross Collections For A Kollywood Movie In The 1st 4 Days Of Its Run

The list of the highest 4 day collections for Kollywood movies is dominated by Rajinikanth and Vijay. Both actors have 4 in the list and that will remain the same after Jana Nayagan and Jailer 2 release because the 9th and 10th film in the list currently is also theirs. Have a look at the list.

The Highest 1st 4 Day Collections For A Kollywood Movie In India Are As Under

Rank Movie 4 Day Gross India Extended Weekend (Yes/No) 1 2.0 Rs 262 crore Yes 2 Coolie Rs 227.25 crore Yes 3 Leo Rs 213.50 crore Yes 4 Jailer Rs 162.50 crore Yes 5 The GOAT Rs 160 crore Yes 6 Ponniyin Selvan - 1 Rs 133 crore No 7 Bigil Rs 121 crore No 8 Vikram Rs 120.75 crore No 9 Beast Rs 116.50 crore Yes 10 Vettaiyan Rs 115 crore Yes

Coolie Becomes The 7th Highest Grossing Kollywood Movie Worldwide In 4 Days Flat

Coolie grossed a little over Rs 370 crore in its extended first weekend, worldwide. This is a mammoth number and to put how big that number is into perspective, only 6 other Kollywood films have managed this number, namely 2.0, Leo, Jailer, Vikram, PS-1 and The GOAT. The GOAT and Vikram are sure to be crossed, making Coolie one of the top 5 highest Kollywood grossers of all time. Coolie, despite putting up insane collections, will always be seen as a film with untapped potential.

