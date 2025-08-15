Box Office: Coolie and War 2 bring in Rs 135 crore on first day in India; Rajinikanth dominates Tamil, Hrithik Roshan scores in Hindi and close battle in Telugu

The Coolie vs War 2 clash is one of the most high profile clashes of all time among Indian movies. Both mega-budgeted pan-India biggies, locked horns on 14th August, 2025 and we have a clear favourite for the opening day in India. Coolie grossed Rs 76.50 crore as compared to War 2's 58.50 crore. Coolie's numbers are exceptional while War 2's numbers are strictly ordinary. In an ideal scenario, War 2 should have had a bigger opening than Coolie but Coolie simply took it away, once the prebookings started.

Advertisement

Coolie And War 2 Manage A Combined Opening Day Of Rs 135 Crore At The Indian Box Office

Coolie and War 2 have packed a combined India gross of Rs 135 crore. In other words, the two movies together have managed to net over Rs 100 crore, and that is a very rare occurence. The last time an opening day number of Rs 100 crore net was packed with Pushpa 2. Another combined Rs 100 crore plus net day is likely today, the 15th of August, 2025.

Coolie And War 2 Pack A Combined Worldwide Opening Day Gross Of Rs 231 Crore

The combined global opening of Coolie and War 2 is Rs 231 crore gross. Coolie is the major contributor with Rs 152 crore while War 2 has contributed with Rs 79 crore. The two movies together have secured the second position in the list of highest opening day collections of all time, among Indian movies at the global box office, only behind Pushpa 2's Rs 257 crore. Baahubali 2, RRR and KGF 2 follow suit.

Advertisement

Coolie Vs War 2 - Leading Markets

Coolie has obliterated its competition at the Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala box office. It has been a tough fight in Telugu states but War 2 has ended up with a higher opening. In the Hindi belt, it has been War 2 completely dominating its rival.

Coolie and War 2 play in theatres now. Tickets for both movies can be booked from the box office, or from online ticketing applications.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: War 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 1: Hrithik Roshan and NTR film hits Rs 79 crore globally; Aims for surge in Holiday period