F1 The Movie Sets Ninth Week Record for Hollywood in India Sinking Titanic

Nine weeks in and F1: The Movie is still running strong at the Indian box office. The film grossed Rs. 3.25 crore in its ninth week, for the running total of Rs. 122 crore. The ninth week numbers are the biggest ever for a Hollywood film in India. The record, however, comes with a small asterisk.

Advertisement

The previous record holder is known, i.e. Titanic, but it's unknown how much it actually collected as the exact weekly data from its run isn’t available. Still, it would be a safe assumption that it was under Rs. 3 crore, which would hand the record to F1: The Movie.

Counting in the local movies, the all-time ninth week leader is Gadar: Ek Prem Katha with nearly Rs. 6 crore. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai are the other two films that had a higher ninth week than F1 The Movie, making it the fourth-highest ninth-week grosser in India.

It’s fairly common for films to break records in the initial weeks. Inflation, wider releases and frontloading of business mean newer films often post bigger numbers in the early stages. But when it comes to the later weeks, records are harder to come by. The way business has evolved, with shorter runs, faster drops, and quicker digital availability, has made it rare for films to hold so strong this deep into release. That’s why a ninth-week record in today’s era is particularly impressive.

Advertisement

Following is the list of weekly record holders for Hollywood. All of these films were, at the time, the biggest Hollywood grossers in the country. F1: The Movie won't be one, but it joins this elite company.

Week Title Year Gross 1 Avengers: Endgame 2019 Rs. 314.00 cr. 2 Avatar: The Way of Water 2022 Rs. 121.00 cr. 3 Avatar: The Way of Water 2022 Rs. 67.00 cr. 4 Avatar: The Way of Water 2022 Rs. 26.50 cr. 5 Avatar 2009 Rs. 13.25 cr. 6 Avatar: The Way of Water 2022 Rs. 8.75 cr. 7 The Jungle Book 2016 Rs. 3.30 cr. 8 The Jungle Book 2016 Rs. 2.30 cr. 9 F1: The Movie 2025 Rs. 3.25 cr.

NOTE: The box office numbers for Gadar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai are sourced from BoxofficeIndia.

ALSO READ: Saiyaara Becomes Second Highest Grossing Indian Film in the UK surpassing Jawan