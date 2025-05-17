Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Day 3 India Trends: Sixth installment holds strong despite clash with Mission Impossible 8

Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth installment in the long-running horror franchise, is showing a steady hold at the Indian box office despite competition from Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning (aka MI8), which hit theaters today and claimed a significant number of screens. The supernatural horror film is trending well and is expected to earn around Rs 4 crore on its third day (Saturday), per early estimates.

While the film did lose some prime shows to the Tom Cruise-led action juggernaut, it continues to perform strongly in metro cities, thanks in part to the absence of direct competition in the genre. With no major Bollywood or regional releases this weekend, Bloodlines has managed to capture the attention of cinegoers and is well-positioned to keep the momentum in its favor, given solid word of mouth and nostalgia appeal.

The three-day collection in India is projected to cross Rs 13 crore tonight, with Thursday (including preview shows) bringing in Rs 4.35 crore, followed by Rs 5 crore on Friday, and Rs 4 crore expected today. The film is on track to surpass Rs 20 crore in its lifetime run in the country.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, Final Destination: Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student who inherits her grandmother’s terrifying ability to foresee death. When members of her family start dying one by one, she must act quickly to disrupt the deadly chain and uncover the cause behind it.

Also featuring Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd in key roles, the film marks a strong return for the franchise after more than a decade. Following the commercial success of Final Destination 5 (2011), development on a new installment began as a reimagining, though creator Jeffrey Reddick later clarified it was a direct continuation. Shot in Vancouver between March and May 2024, the film has been praised by critics and currently stands as the best-reviewed entry in the series.

Released stateside by Warner Bros. Pictures on May 16, the installment is forecasted to post a franchise-high opening weekend in the range of USD 45 to USD 50 million.

