Final Destination Bloodlines Day 1 India Box Office: Fan-favorite horror clocks biggest opening of franchise; nets Rs 5.25 crore including night shows

Hollywood movie Final Destination: Bloodlines finally hit the cinemas today. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the movie recorded a banger debut at the Indian box office, thanks to the genre and its brand value among the fans.

The horror flick kicked off on a phenomenal note in India. It collected around Rs 5.25 crore on Day 1, including the night shows. With this, Final Destination 6 emerged as the biggest opener of its franchise at the Indian box office. The movie is expected to hold well on its second day as well.

However, it will face a significant dent in its show count from Saturday as Tom Cruise is returning to the screens with his upcoming movie Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. The positive thing is that both Hollywood flicks cater to different sections of the audience, so they can coexist at the box office.

The sixth installment of the franchise should put up a total of Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore net in its opening weekend of four days. Let’s see how Final Destination: Bloodlines performs on Saturday and Sunday, and then on the weekdays. If it manages to brave the wave of MI 8, the horror thriller will sail through a successful theatrical run in India.

Day-wise box office collections of Final Destination: Bloodlines in India:

Day Net India Collection 1 Rs 5.25 crore (inc. Night shows) Total Rs 5.25 crore (est.)

Final Destination: Bloodlines in cinemas

Final Destination: Bloodlines is now playing in cinemas in multiple languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

