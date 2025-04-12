Maranamass Kerala Box Office Day 2: Basil Joseph starrer dark comedy holds well; grosses Rs 1 crore

The Malayalam movie Maranamass, starring Basil Joseph in the lead role, is holding well in cinemas. The dark comedy directed by Sivaprasad opened to positive word-of-mouth, which is helping it big time at the box office. The movie has registered a similar Day 2 as its opening day in Kerala.

Maranamass collects Rs 1 crore on the second day

Bankrolled by Tovino Thomas Productions, Maranamass added Rs 1 crore to the tally today on its second day, taking the total two days to Rs 2.05 crore gross at the Mollywood box office. For the unversed, it had opened with Rs 1.05 crore.

This is a reasonable hold for a Basil Joseph movie, that too amid multiple releases. If it continues to hold well in the coming days, it will put up a weekend of Rs 4 crore to 5 crore in Kerala. Its box office fate will highly depend on its trends post the opening weekend. Since the movie has received a positive reception among the audience, it has the potential to keep luring the audience for a couple of weeks.

The movie became Basil Joseph's third release of 2025 after Pravinkoodu Shappu and Ponman. While the former ended up being an underperformer at the box office, the latter hit the gold by winning the hearts of the audience.

Day-wise box office collections of Maranamass in Kerala are as follows:

Day Gross Kerala Collection 1 Rs 1.05 crore 2 Rs 1.00 crore Total Rs 2.05 crore

Watch Maranamass trailer here:

Maranamass in cinemas now

Maranamass is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

