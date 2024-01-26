Hanuman box office collections: Hits 225Cr Worldwide with an Excellent Second Week

Hanuman had a phenomenal second week at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 74 crore, which marks a drop of just 27 per cent from the first week. The two-week box office collections of the film in India stand at Rs. 176 crore and it will cross the Rs. 200 crore benchmark in the third week. The film has grossed another USD 5.90 million (Rs. 49 crore) overseas, giving it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 225 crore.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hanuman hit the century mark in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, a feat achieved by just two dozen other films. In the second week, it grossed Rs. 46 crore in the twin states, which is higher than bigger films like Waltair Veeraya and Salaar in recent times. The final number here should easily go over Rs. 130 crore, which will put it in the top fifteen highest-grossing films ever.

The box office collections of Hanuman at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 102 crore

2nd Friday - Rs. 12 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 17 crore

2nd Sunday - Rs. 20 crore

2nd Monday - Rs. 9.50 crore

2nd Tuesday - Rs. 6.50 crore

2nd Wednesday - Rs. 4.75 crore

2nd Thursday - Rs. 4.25 crore

Total - Rs. 176 crore

Outside Telugu states, the film has done well in Karnataka and North India. The Hindi dubbed version looked like could have gone even higher in the initial days but since then it settled down and would likely close around Rs. 55-60 crore. For a film with no face value, these are incredible numbers. Tamil Nadu and Kerala have performed steadily at low levels, with the latter scoring second week more than double of the first.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Hanuman at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 48 crore (Rs. 25 crore share)

Ceeded: Rs. 12.75 crore (Rs. 8.75 crore share)

Andhra: Rs. 45.75 crore (Rs. 26.25 crore share)

AP/TS: Rs. 106.50 crore (Rs. 60 crore share)

Karnataka: Rs. 18.50 crore (Rs. 8 crore share)

North India: Rs. 47 crore (Rs. 18.25 crore share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala: Rs. 4 crore (Rs. 1.75 crore share)

India: Rs. 176 crore (Rs. 88 crore share)

