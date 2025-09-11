Hridayapoorvam Box Office 2 Weeks: Mohanlal's feel-good entertainer continues good hold, nears Rs 40 crore mark

Mohanlal's latest release, Hridayapoorvam, continues to hold well at the box office. Released on August 29, along with Lokah Chapter One- Chandra and Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira in cinemas, the movie has completed two weeks of its theatrical run.

After kicking off with Rs 3.25 crore, Hridayapoorvam recorded a firm hold at the box office and collected Rs 19.30 crore in its opening week. The movie continued to gain traction, adding Rs 10.20 crore in its second weekend, followed by a good weekday run.

Hridayapoorvam adds Rs 15 crore in 2nd week, cume reaches Rs 34.50 crore

Bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas, the Mohanlal film added Rs 15.20 crore in the second week, with Rs 1 crore coming on Day 15 today. The total cume of Hridayapoorvam now stands at Rs 34.50 by the end of its two weeks at the Kerala box office.

It will storm past the Rs 35 crore mark tomorrow, while entering the third weekend. It is expected to see further significant jumps, crossing the Rs 40 crore mark. It will be interesting to see if the movie can hit the half-century mark in Kerala.

For the unversed, the Sathyan Anthikad directorial has already emerged as a Super Hit venture. If it continues to perform at a similar pace, it will likely end up with a Blockbuster verdict.

Day-wise box office collections of Hridayapoorvam in Kerala:

Day Gross Kerala Box Office 1 Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 2.20 crore 3 Rs 2.55 crore 4 Rs 3.30 crore 5 Rs 2.05 crore 6 Rs 1.90 crore 7 Rs 1.90 crore 8 Rs 2.15 crore 9 Rs 3.00 crore 10 Rs 3.70 crore 11 Rs 3.50 crore 12 Rs 1.70 crore 13 Rs 1.30 crore 14 Rs 1 crore 15 Rs 1 crore (est.) Total Rs 34.50 crore



