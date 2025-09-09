Hridayapoorvam Kerala Box Office: Mohanlal's superhit film continues its glorious run, hits Rs 32 crore in 13 days

Mohanlal's latest film, Hridayapoorvam, is performing extremely well at the box office. The heartwarming feel-good drama, directed by Sathyan Anthikad, recorded another solid business day today on its 2nd Tuesday, following the Onam 2025 festive weekend.

Co-starring Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap, the movie opened with Rs 3.25 crore and smashed over Rs 19.30 crore in its 8-day long weekend. Hridayapoorvam further witnessed a solid theatrical trend and smashed Rs 10.20 crore in the second weekend, making the full benefit of the festival.

Hridayapoorvam adds Rs 1.30 crore on 2nd Tuesday, nears Rs 35 crore mark

The Mohanlal starrer managed to gain traction on its second Monday as well. It collected Rs 1.70 crore on Day 12 and crossed the Rs 30 crore mark at the Kerala box office. As per estimates, Hridayapoorvam added another Rs 1.30 crore on Tuesday, taking the total cume to Rs 32.50 crore gross.

The movie will soon cross the Rs 35 crore mark in its home turf. Globally, the movie is approaching the Rs 65 crore mark. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from there on.

Day-wise box office collections of Hridayapoorvam in Kerala:

Day Gross Kerala Box Office 1 Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 2.20 crore 3 Rs 2.55 crore 4 Rs 3.30 crore 5 Rs 2.05 crore 6 Rs 1.90 crore 7 Rs 1.90 crore 8 Rs 2.15 crore 9 Rs 3.00 crore 10 Rs 3.70 crore 11 Rs 3.50 crore 12 Rs 1.70 crore 13 Rs 1.30 crore (est.) Total Rs 32.50 crore



Hridayapoorvam in cinemas

Hridayapoorvam is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets online through the ticket-booking websites or purchase them directly from the counter.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: Opening day Hindi net box office of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Jolly LLB 3 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in India