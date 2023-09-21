EXCLUSIVE: ‘Thalapathy Vijay might be a part of Jawan 2…’, Priyamani spills the beans

Priyamani has just come off the success of her last film, Jawan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, and more. The film helmed by Atlee in his Hindi directorial debut.

Ever since the production for the film was going on, there were speculations that Thalapathy Vijay, who has featured in three of Atlee’s films, would be making an appearance in Jawan as well. In fact, the rumors got so strong that even the cast members had heard about it.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Priyamani revealed that she had actually requested Atlee that a scene be written where she and Thalapathy Vijay could share the screen space if the Mersal actor was indeed a part of the film.

The Custody actress said:

“I was just pulling Atlee sir’s leg, because Atlee sir is one person who just smiles and you know, he just deviates from the topic.So, there was a strong news that Vijay sir would be a part of the film, and I hadn’t known whether it was true or not, none of us knew, right. So I just went to him, and I said ‘sir, if Vijay sir is a part of it, you know, write a scene for us. Why can’t he be my husband?’ kind of a thing, you know. He said ‘okay, let’s write, let’s think of something like that’. So, as I said, he just smiles, and he deviates from the topic, but you never know…”

The actress also added that if Jawan 2 were to be made, there is a possibility that Thalapathy Vijay would be a part of it. The Puthiya Mukham actress said:

“You never know, maybe if, IF, there is a Jawan 2… You never know, Vijay sir might be a part of it.’

On the work front

The actress is all set for the release of her next film, Maidaan, helmed by Amit Sharma. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Gajraj Rao, Nitanshi Goel, Aryann Bhowmik, and more. The film is said to be a biographical sports drama, telling the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the football coach, between 1952 and 1962.

The actress also mentioned during the interview that she would be reprising her role as Suchitra Tiwari in the spy thriller series The Family Man, which features Manoj Bajpayee and is helmed by Raj and DK. She said that the shoot is most likely to begin next year.

The Ateet actress also mentioned that she had shot a film with Sangeeth Sivan last year, and it ought to be announced shortly. Priyamani has also finished shooting for the Malayalam film Neru, which features Mohanlal and is helmed by Jeethu Joseph.

