Mahavatar Narsimha Final Hindi Box Office: Hombale's animated film wraps theatrical run at Rs 169 crore, emerges as a blockbuster

Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, has set the records straight and has become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time at the Indian box office. Released on August 25, the movie opened on a low note but experienced growth week by week, and ultimately achieved a blockbuster run at the box office.

Presented by Hombale Films of Kantara and KGF fame, Mahavatar Narsimha ran for a continuous 8 weeks at the box office, despite facing big releases like Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2, War 2, Coolie, Baaghi 4, Param Sundari, and others. Streaming now on Netflix, the movie has wrapped its theatrical run on a historic note.

Mahavatar Narsimha wraps theatrical run in Hindi at Rs 169 crore

The animated movie began its box office journey by collecting Rs 1.35 crore net on the opening day. With raving word-of-mouth, the movie picked up instantly and raked in over Rs 30 crore net in the opening week. It further witnessed a spike in its collections in the second week, making Rs 50 crore net. The movie maintained a strong hold in its third week and added Rs 48.75 crore to the tally, entering the Rs 100 crore net club.

The mythological animated feature film minted Rs 21.75 crore in its fourth week, despite facing competition from two big Pan-India releases: War 2 and Coolie. It wrapped up its fourth week by taking its cumulative earnings to Rs 150 crore net in Hindi.

Mahavatar Narsimha slowed down later and since then, it added Rs 18.50 crore to the tally, winding up its entire theatrical run in Hindi at an impressive figure of Rs 169 crore.

Mahavatar Narsimha grabs the third spot among the biggest grossers of 2025

The Ashwin Kumar-directed movie surpassed the lifetime earnings of Sitaare Zameen Par, Raid 2, and Housefull 5. It became the third biggest grosser of 2025 at the Hindi box office.

Mahavatar Narsimha remained only behind Chhaava and Saiyaara. Moreover, the movie emerged as the biggest animation grosser in India.

Week-wise box office collections of Mahavatar Narsimha are as follows:

Week Net Hindi Box Office Week 1 Rs 30 crore Week 2 Rs 50 crore Week 3 Rs 48.75 crore Week 4 Rs 21.75 crore Week 5 Rs 12.00 crore Week 6 Rs 4.50 crore Week 7 Rs 1.60 crore Week 8 Rs 0.40 crore Total Rs 169.00 crore (est.)

Globally, the movie wrapped its theatrical run at an approximate figure of Rs 294.50 crore gross.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 6: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom dramedy collects Rs 4 crore on Wednesday