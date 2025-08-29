Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens are saying about Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (OKCK) is a romantic comedy drama starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. Directed by Althaf Salim, it was released on August 29, 2025.

If you’re planning to watch the movie in theaters, here’s what audiences are saying about it.

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Twitter Review

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote, “This movie is a beautiful blend of comedy, drama, and romance, with stunning visuals and catchy music. Kalyani Priyadarshan shines in her role and bringing depth and nuance to the story. Fahadh Faasil pairs well with her.. A must Watch.”

“#OdumKuthiraChaadumKuthira Fafa goes with his Hilarious Flow. Bit lengthy first half but somehow engaging, the initial half hour was too the core. Lal steals the show. KP Good,” another netizen shared.

Moreover, one user tweeted, “Watched Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira. A disappointing film from Althaf. Technically gud, esp visuals. Bt the script is poor. Entire 2nd half is BIG BORE. Lal steals the show. Fafaa OK. Flashback ep in the 1st half was hilarious. Bt most of the humors were weak. BELOW AVERAGE.”

Additionally, another user said, “A little over-the-top film with hyper characters and narration that had fun-filled moments throughout its first half but will still find it difficult for the general audience as an appealing one, the second half is tedious.”

Here’s the netizens’ review for OKCK

About Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (translates to Horse that runs, Horse that jumps) is a romantic comedy featuring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles.

The film follows the story of Eby, a man quietly struggling with the expectations set by his complicated family. After being stood up at his own wedding, he crosses paths with Nidhi, a spirited and dream-driven woman facing her own dilemmas.

Just as his life starts moving in the right direction, his ex returns, sending Eby on an emotional rollercoaster filled with deadpan humor and slapstick comedy.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Revathi Pillai, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Idavela Babu, Niranjana Anoop, Lal, Vinay Forrt, and many more in key roles.

Produced by Ashiq Usman under Ashiq Usman Productions, OKCK features music by Justin Varghese. Jinto George served as the cinematographer, while Nidhin Raj Arol handled the editing.

