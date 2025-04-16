Kesari Chapter 2 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama off to decent start, sells 4,000 tickets in top national chains
Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2 has recorded a decent start in pre-sales, selling 4,000 tickets across the top three national chains for its opening day.
After winning appreciation for his brilliant performance in Sky Force, Akshay Kumar is returning to the big screens with Kesari Chapter 2 this weekend. The courtroom drama directed by Karan Singh Tyagi unfolds a forgotten chapter from Indian history and tells the story of an unsung hero, C. Shankaran Nair. The advance booking of Kesari Chapter 2 is open now, and the initial response is pretty decent.
Kesari Chapter 2 sells 4,000 tickets in the top national chains
Co-starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in crucial roles, Kesari Chapter 2 has sold around 4,000 tickets in the top three national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis—for the opening day, as of 3 PM, tracked data on March 16th.
This is a decent start in the pre-bookings since Kesari Chapter 2 is an A-rated movie with no commercial songs. It’s a content-driven movie inspired by the book, The Case That Shook The Empire.
With 1.5 days left until the release, the movie is expected to record a good advance booking of around 40,000 admissions. The Akshay Kumar starrer heavily depends on word-of-mouth and initial audience reception. If the content clicks well with the audience, the movie will ensure a successful theatrical run at the box office.
Kesari Chapter 2 to take an opening of Rs 8 crore
Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Kesari Chapter 2 has a decent buzz among the audience. The teaser and trailer have been received well by the moviegoers. In fact, it won’t be wrong to say that the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer is the best cut among Akshay Kumar’s last few releases.
Pinkvilla predicts an opening of Rs 8 crore for the Kesari sequel. The movie has a chance to show good traction over the weekend. However, it will be interesting to see whether the movie can match the glory of Kesari (2018) at the box office.
