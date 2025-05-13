Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 26: Akshay Kumar-led legal drama nets Rs 1 crore; gets aided by subsidized ticket rates

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 26: Kesari Chapter 2 is Akshay Kumar's second release of the year after Sky Force. Set during the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the courtroom drama stars Kumar as Justice C. Sankaran Nair. In the film, his character fights a legal battle against the Crown. Let's see how much Kesari 2 has collected on its 26th day.

Advertisement

Jointly backed by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, Kesari 2 is now running in its fourth week. On the 26th day, the legal drama has earned Rs 1 crore at the box office. It benefited from subsidized ticket rates due to the Blockbuster Tuesdays. This comes after the Akshay Kumar-led movie minted Rs 60 lakh yesterday.

Also starring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, Kesari Chapter 2 collected Rs 45 crore in its opening week. The movie fetched Rs 27.75 crore in the second week, followed by Rs 9 crore in the third week. In the fourth weekend, the historical drama registered Rs 3.25 crore.

The total collection of Karan Singh Tyagi's helmer stands at Rs 86.6 crore in 26 days.

Day/Week Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 45 crore Week 2 Rs 27.75 crore Week 3 Rs 9 crore Day 22 Rs 0.60 crore Day 23 Rs 1.15 crore Day 24 Rs 1.50 crore Day 25 Rs 0.60 crore Day 26 Rs 1 crore Total Rs 86.6 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 will now have to sustain itself well while welcoming the new release, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, on May 17, 2025. The recently released movie, which is a spiritual sequel to Kesari (2019), will soon close the curtains in cinemas.

Advertisement

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Did you like Akshay Kumar's performance in Kesari 2? Akshay Kumar plays the role of C Sankaran Nair in Kesari 2. Yes No

ALSO READ: Raid 2 vs Kesari 2 Box Office Comparison: Here's how Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar's movies performed on 2nd Monday