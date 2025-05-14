Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 27: Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama maintains steady run with no movie offers
As per morning trends, Kesari Chapter 2 will experience a minimal drop in its business on the 27th day at the box office. The film stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday.
Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 27: Kesari Chapter 2 has been a part of the box office race for four weeks. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the courtroom drama is led by Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of India's top barrister, C Sankaran Nair. Also featuring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, Kesari 2 has maintained a steady run today.
Officially titled as Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, the film is currently running in its fourth week at the box office. As per morning trends, on Day 27, the Akshay Kumar starrer is likely to witness a customary drop in its business.
The drop will be 10 percent from what it collected on the 26th day, i.e. Rs 1 crore. The legal drama had a benefit of the Blockbuster Tuesdays yesterday which boosted its ticket sales while bringing a decent business.
Jointly backed by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, Kesari Chapter 2 has earned Rs 86.6 crore net business in the last 26 days. Karan Singh Tyagi's helmer will remain under the Rs 90 crore mark in the fourth week.
Released on April 18, 2025, Kesari 2 serves as a spiritual sequel to Kesari (2019). As far as total net collections in India are concerned, Anurag Singh's 2019 directorial venture performed better than the second part of the Kesari franchise.
Starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, the war drama collected a lifetime business of Rs 152 crore net at the Indian box office back then. Kesari 2, on the other hand, will remain in the range of Rs 92 crore to Rs 94 crore net by the end of its theatrical run.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
